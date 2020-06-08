outbrain
'Baby Burrito'

Cebuano celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy introduce firstborn child

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | June 08,2020 - 02:50 PM

Slater Young and Kryz Uy with their first baby, Scott Knoa Young. | Kryz Uy’s IG post.

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano celebrity couple Slater Young and Kryz Uy welcomed their firstborn, Scott Knoa Young, last June 2, 2020.

Kryz shared the photo of the baby on Twitter on Sunday, June 7, 2020, which she captioned “My baby burrito, Scott Knoa Young.”

Uy, a well-known fashion vlogger, and actor-entrepreneur Slater Young tied the knot last February 2017.

The couple shared the journey to becoming parents via Uy’s YouTube channel.

In one of their videos, she showed how she worked out to prepare for the coming of their firstborn and their daily routine while at home under quarantine.

Young, meanwhile, made his own announcement about the baby on his Instagram account by posting a TikTok mirror challenge also on Sunday.

Uh-oh ❤️😂

A post shared by Slater Young 🇵🇭 (@thatguyslater) on

 

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Uy thanked the hospital staff in a hospital in Mandaue City who took good care of her.

“Huge thank you to the labor and delivery staff of CHH Mandaue and our amazing OB for taking such good care of me and our little family. Best experience ever,” she said. /bmjo

