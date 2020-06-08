Gov. Garcia to re-appeal position on motorcycle backriding to Pres. Duterte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the Cebu Capitol’s initial move to allow backriding on motorcycles has not pushed through, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia says her appeal for the national government to permit backriding is not yet over.

Garcia said she will continue to re-appeal the position to President Rodrigo Duterte, who turned down Cebu province’s plan last week to pass an ordinance adopting Garcia’s executive order that will allow and regulate motorcycle backriding within the province.

“Aw maghuwat ta, pero mopadayon ta og paghangyo, sa pag-apela nga tugutan ang pag-backride,” Garcia was quoted as saying in a news release from the Provincial Information Office.

(Then, we will wait but we will continue to plead and appeal that backriding be allowed.)

Garcia signed on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Executive Order no. 19, which sets the policies for backriding, and was supposed to be adopted into an ordinance by the Cebu Provincial Board through an emergency session last Friday, June 5.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) then issued a warning to Garcia that she may face charges if she pursued to enforce her EO and the supposed ordinance.

Garcia has since recalled her executive order after President Duterte spoke up and explained why he was not keen on the plan of Garcia.

However, the governor said she will continue to appeal as she believes the President’s heart is “for the poor” hence, he will feel for the needs of the poor.

‘Keep hopes alive’

Last Monday, June 1, the cities of Cebu and Mandaue have transitioned to general community quarantine from enhanced community quarantine. This meant the resumption of work for several industries.

However, several returning workers were stranded on the streets waiting for vehicles that will transport them to their work as the public transport system remains limited.

Despite her initial withdrawal of the measure that would supposedly allow backriding on motorcycles and aid the transportation dilemma, Garcia called on the public “not to lose hope.”

“Ako lang, wala koy gipangayo nga special favor. Ako lang ni i-clarify. Ang ako gi-request dili ni alang kanako. Ako lang ang nahimo nga conduit, ako na lang ang ni-express sa hangyo sa libo ka liboan o milyon milyon naman gani ka mga Sugbuanon nga hilabihan intawon nga na-inconvenience ani, nag-antos nga dili tugutan nga pagbackride nga gitugutan man ni sa balaod,” Garcia said.

(I am not asking for a special favor. I just want to clarify that. What I am requesting is not for me. I am just being a conduit, I am the one who is expressing the requests of the thousands or even millions of Cebuanos who are inconvenienced with this, those who are suffering because they are not allowed to backride when in it is actually allowed in the law.)

“Magpadayon ko sa paghangyo sa presidente nga unta tagaan kini niya og konsiderasyon. Tutal, this is not contrary to the law, gitugutan man ni sa balaod,” she added.

(I will continue to appeal to the president that he will give this consideration. Anyway, this is not contrary to the law, this is allowed in the law.) /bmjo