Compostela fisherman facing charges after stabbing dead his father, injuring his brother

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 37-year-old fisherman from Sitio Acacia, Barangay Estaca in Compostela town northern Cebu is facing parricide and physical injuries charges after stabbing dead his own father and injuring his brother during a fight at home on Sunday night, June 7, 2020.

Police Staff Sergeant Ronald Alo of the Compostela Police Station identified the suspect as Alfredo Gica Amores Jr., who voluntarily surrendered after committing the crime and is now detained at the Compostela Police Station pending the filing of charges.

Initial investigation revealed that Amores came home drunk on Sunday and had an argument with his father Alfredo Amores Sr., 70, since he was scolded for being intoxicated.

Alo said this may have angered the younger Alfredo, which led him to stabbing his father.

The suspect’s brother, Rolando Gica Amores, 46, was injured when he tried to pacify both his brother and father.

Alo said that the father of the suspect was immediately brought to the Danao City hospital but hedid not make it alive.

It was found out later that the father of the suspect sustained a deep stab wound on the right side of his body, which may have led to his death.

When interviewed by the police, Alo said the suspect showed remorse, especially as he was under the influence of alcohol.

As of this posting, Alo said that they are only waiting for the formal complaints to be filed against the suspect. /bmjo