CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu logs seven new recoveries on Monday, June 8, 2020.

These newly recovered patients are the ones who were treated or isolated at the Lapu-Lapu City Isolation Facility.

The usual welcome was done by the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) team of the city headed by Nagiel Bañacia.

“#Seven(7)CovidPatients were discharged from Lapu-Lapu City Isolation facility after they were declared virus-free,” posted Bañacia.

Posted by Nagiel B. Bañacia on Sunday, June 7, 2020

In his post, he also stated that six of the seven new recoveries were residents of Sitio Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok, the area in the city with the most number of COVID-19 cases due to the close proximity of the houses.

The city has 121 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7, 2020, and as of Monday, June 8, the city’s recovery is already at 57, leaving the city with only 55 active cases who are either isolated in the city’s facility or admitted in various hospitals in Cebu.

Lapu-Lapu only has nine deaths as of today. /dbs