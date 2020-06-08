Mandaue will finalize bike lane plans within the week

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mandaue City would be finalizing its bike lane plans within the week, said Lawyer Jamaal Calipayan, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), executive director.

Calipayan told CDN Digital through a phone interview that the City Planning Office with the TEAM Planning and Engineering Office had been working hand in hand to identify the safe areas around the city to put up bike lanes.

“Mag submit na within the week and city planning office in coordination with the TEAM planning and engineering office kay ang mo implement man gud aning atong pagbutang sa bike lanes kay ang planning and engineering sa TEAM ug ang city planning sya pud ang gitahasan ni mayor nga mo identify gyud sa lanes,” said Calipayan.

(We will submit the bike lane plans within the week and the City Planning Office in coordination with the TEAM planning and engineering office are the ones who will implement the bike lanes. This is because the TEAM planning and engineering and City Planning are the ones tasked by the mayor to identify the lanes.)

He said that the implementing teams will have an update with the bike lanes plans this Thursday, June 11, 2020.

“Ang city planning nang finalize pa gihapon sila kay not a lot of roads in Mandaue man gud are big enough to provide or dedicate gyud ang bike lanes. There will be roads that we will be sharing with the motorists,” he added.

(The City Planning are already finalizing the plans because a lot of roads in Mandaue are not big enough to provide or dedicate bike lanes. There will be roads that we will be sharing with motorists.)

With this, the city may not have a full loop of bike lanes just yet, given that some roads are still too small to dedicate a bike lane. However, the city promises to do the best they can to provide and ensure the safety of the biking public.

“We are still trying to widen the roads, pero naa nay mga roads nga pwede na nato ma identify like kini sa M.L Quezon nga area ug sa A.S. Fortuna nga makabutang ta og bike lanes, but we will still be finalizing gyud, kay putol putol pa gyud ni siya. For now, di pa ni siya ma continuous loop or dedicated nga mga road network gyud,” said the lawyer.

(We are still trying to widen the roads, but there are already roads that we can identify like the M.L. Quezon area and A.S. Fortuna where we can already have bike lanes, but we will still be finalizing this because it is not continuous. For now, it is not continuous loop or dedicated road networks.)

Mandauehanons can expect an update regarding their bike lanes within the week. /dbs