Charges against Cebu8 elevated to court, all bailable

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The charges filed against the eight individuals arrested after a tension broke out in a rally last Friday, June 5, 2020, in front of a state university in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City were elevated to the court.

King Anthony Perez, spokesperson of the legal team representing the detained people collectively referred to as Cebu 8, said on Monday, June 8, that they received initial information that the cases are now docketed at the Municipal Trial Courts in Cities.

“We received initial information on this development around 3 p.m. today (Monday). We do not have the specific details yet as we are still getting the official copy from the city prosecutor,” Perez told the media during a live press conference in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Perez also said they welcomed this development as they will be able to proceed on working on the immediate release of their clients through posting bail.

“Our camp is yet to determine which ones are filed, which ones are dismissed, or if all of them are filed…nevertheless all are bailable, and that means we can now facilitate their immediate release,” he said.

“We are still waiting for the resolution from the fiscal so we will know how much bail is recommended,” he added.

Perez confirmed that portions of the money collected through the online fundraising initiative organized by supporters of Cebu 8 will be used to post bail.

“And our team is now coordinating with the court right now in the hopes that we can post bail before 5 p.m., and that they will be finally released,” he explained.

Last Friday, June 5, police arrested seven activists namely Joahanna Veloso (National Union of Students of the Philippines), Bern Cañedo (of Youth Act Now Against Tyranny Cebu), Nar Porlas (of Anakbayan-UP-Cebu), Jaime Paglinawan (of Alyansa sa mga Mamumuo sa Sugbo-Kilusang Mayo Uno and Bagong Alyansang Makabayan-Central Visayas), UP alumnus Al Ingking, Dyan Gumanao of Kabataan party list and Janry Ubal of Food Not Bombs Cebu for allegedly violating quarantine protocols.

The seven rallyists staged a protest in front of the University of the Philippines Cebu in Barangay Lahug, Cebu calling for the rejection of the Anti-Terror Bill, which is now pending for President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature.

A bystander identified as Clement Corominas was also brought to police custody, and detained together with the protesters.

Based on earlier reports, initial charges the police filed against Cebu 8 include disobedience to persons in authority and violation of the general community quarantine (GCQ) rules in relation to the Bayanihan Heal-as-One Act. /bmjo

