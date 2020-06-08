RACU-7: No malicious reports about dummy accounts yet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Regional Anti-cyber Crime Unit in Central Visayas (RACU-7) Police have not received reports yet about the dummy accounts on Facebook used on malicious intent such as scamming and laundering.

In a press interview this morning, June 8, 2020, Police Lieutenant Colonel Artemio Ricabo said that so far, there were only reports from individuals with dummy accounts whose relatives or friends experienced malicious acts using the duplicate account of the original owner.

However, Ricabo said that they would not wait that the persons or group behind the creation of this massive duplication of accounts to use it as a tool to for illegal activities.

Read more: #HandsOffOurStudents trends on Twitter

Ricabo said that they would be investigating and tracing the possible persons behind this as they would also coordinate with Facebook who had the ultimate power to be detect and delete any duplication.

“We will try our best to trace those behind this so if they do have illegal intentions, it will be prevented,” said Ricabo.

Read more: No personal information of UP Cebu students, alumni leaked

He added that they could not verify yet if the surfacing of the dummy accounts was connected to the protests against the passing of the anti-terrorism bill.

According to Ricabo if the group or persons behind this scheme will be caught, they may be charged with identity theft or violation of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Read more: RACU-7 urges netizens to report to Facebook duplicate, fake accounts

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that should the real owner with duplicate Facebook accounts experience harassment or if their family members and friends were scammed using the dummy account, they should report to the RACU-7 to file a complaint so actions could be taken./dbs