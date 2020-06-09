Pagasa: Cloudy skies, scattered rains due; LPA nears E. Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in many parts of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday due to the easterlies and intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), even as a low-pressure area was spotted off Eastern Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the LPA was spotted 465 kilometers (km) east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 3 a.m. and will not yet directly affect the country.

It may, however, develop into a tropical depression and trigger rains in the coming days.

Palawan, the Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought about by the ITCZ, Pagasa said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Pagasa warned that flash floods or landslides are possible in rain-affected areas.

Coastal waters in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will be slight to moderate.