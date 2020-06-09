Increase in Cebu City COVID-19 cases due to delay in release of results – Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The sudden increase of the number of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in Cebu City can be attributed to the delay in the release of results from the Department of Health (DOH) laboratories.

This was the statement of Mayor Edgardo Labella after the city recorded more than 200 cases in just the past two days.

The mayor said he was informed of the backlog by the DOH that has caused the sudden increase of reported cases in the past few days, but many of these cases were swabbed more than two weeks prior to the release of the results.

“That’s why daghan kaayo paminawn, pero (That’s why it sounds many, but) there is a backlog. Anyway we have more recoveries,” said the mayor.

Low mortality rate

The city currently has 2,883 cases of the COVID-19, with 32 deaths or a mortality rate of 1.1 percent. The city has a total of 1,627 recovered patients or 56.4 percent.

For the mayor, the low mortality rate coupled with the high recovery rate, are the more important figures to monitor as this determines the capability of the city to fight the virus.

Still, the mayor said the city continuously put up measures to lessen the spread of the virus through segmental or area-specific lockdowns and ensuring social distancing in public places.

He said the public should remain vigilant and follow the protective protocol to stop the further spread of the coronavirus. /bmjo