Bail fund raised for Cebu 8 totals P1.2M

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Although the seven protesters and one bystander, collectively known as Cebu 8, were released from detention without bail bond on Monday, June 8, 2020, Youth Act Now Against Tyranny (YANAT) Cebu disclosed that their fundraising supposedly for the bail bond of the arrested activists has reached over P1.2 million.

The fund was raised between the day of their arrest last Friday, June 5, until before they were released on Monday without the need to post bail.

Howell Villacrusis of Yanat Cebu said the total amount that they gathered through five bank and online wallet accounts totaled P1,275,616.

In a virtual presser this Tuesday, June 9, Villacrusis said the volume of the financial assistance that they received for the arrested activists also reflects on the support that their cause has gained after the arrest.

“It is a proof that the Filipinos did not and would not stand idly by in the face of repression, abuse, and tyranny. It is a victory in itself,” Villacrusis said.

The Cebu 8 was arrested June 5 after staging the Black Friday protest in front of the University of the Philippines Cebu campus in Barangay Lahug to call against the looming passage of the controversial Anti-Terror Bill.

The Cebu 8 comprises of Joahanna Veloso, Bern Cañedo, Nar Porlas, Jaime Paglinawan, Al Ingking, Dyan Gumanao, and Janry Ubal, who belong to different cause-oriented groups; and Clement Corominas, who claimed that he was just a bystander in the area who caught on video the arrest of Gumanao and asked the police about the commotion.

Veloso, who participated in the virtual presser this Tuesday, said that despite their arrest, they appreciate how the situation “awakened” the public to participate in the talks regarding the controversial bill.

“Sa tanang panghitabo, for the three days nga na-detain mi sa Station 3, never mi naka-feel og loneliness or na-down mi all throughout the whole situation because nakita namo nga daghan nga tawo ang namulat sa mga panghitabo, daghang tawo ang nakarealize, daghang tawo nga mas niapil sa hisgutanan kabahin sa anti-terror bill nga para namo usa ka dako nga kadaugan,” Veloso said.

The Cebu 8 are facing charges for violations of Section 13 of the Public Assembly Act of 1985 (Batasang Pambansa No. 880) by holding a rally without a permit; Section 9 (e) of the Law on Reporting of Communicable Diseases (R.A. No. 11332), and simple resistance and disobedience to an agent or a person in authority under Article 151 paragraph 2 of the Revised Penal Code.

The arrested activists and the bystander were detained first in the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) before they were transferred to the Waterfront Police Station (CCPO 3) where they were held until past 6 p.m. on Monday.

While they are out of detention without the need to post a bond, Villacrusis said their initial expenses in processing the release of the Cebu 8 totaled P2,388, which was spent to claim barangay certification for the arrested persons which were needed for their application for bail.

The remaining amount at present is P1,273,279.78.

Villacrusis said their donors may opt to allow them to use the amount for the future litigation expenses for the Cebu 8 since the cases against them are still in court; a fund for bail bonds for “possible future arrests”; or they may opt to have their donation refunded. /rcg