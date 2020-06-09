Mandaue releases safety guidelines for cyclists

CEBU CITY, Philippines— As Mandaue City prepares for more cyclists on the road, the government is reminding bikers to not just follow traffic rules but also follow safety guidelines while on the road.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has started putting up bike lanes on Monday, June 8, 2020, as part of Mayor Jonas Cortes’ plan even before the coronavirus crisis began.

Read: Mandaue mayor eyes bike lines around the city

With this, Lawyer Jamaal Calipayan, executive director of TEAM, posted on his Facebook account Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, safety guidelines for cyclists:

Here are the set of safety guidelines:

All bicyclists must use helmets while riding bikes. A permanent and regular seat should be attached to every bicycle. While traveling at night, at least use rear reflectors and reflective material on the front and rear of each pedal or simply use front lamps. Do not carry more than what is allowed for your bike. (no overloading) Bicyclists must obey all traffic laws, including yielding to pedestrians. Bikers must always keep at least one hand on the handlebars at all times. (no exhibition) Bicyclists should always stick to one lane and should not maneuver between vehicles. Cyclists should never counterflow. Never enter one-way streets and go against oncoming traffic. Operators must report to local law enforcement, any accident involving either personal injury or property damage. They must signal by hand if they have any intentions to stop or turn and give audible warnings whenever necessary to ensure safety. Observe the proper distance between cyclists.

The city has started installing bike lanes in some interior roads around the city like in Barangays Ibabao-Estancia, Guizo, Mantuyong, and Centro, or those barangays located within the city core.

According to Calipayan that they will be able to finalize the bike lanes within this week. /bmjo