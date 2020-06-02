Mandaue mayor eyes bike lines around the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mandaue City mayor Jonas Cortes looking at putting bike lanes around the city to help keep bikers safe and at the same time ease the traffic situation in the city.

In a post in Mandaue City’s Public Information Office Facebook page, it said that even before the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic happened, Cortes was already planning on putting bike lanes around the city.

According to Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, the city’s public information officer, the mayor has already consulted and instructed the city’s planning officer to pre-determine some areas to put up bike lanes.

“Even before wala paning Covid, kani ating Centro area, Poblacion area, plus kining mga south ug north side kining mga dagko nga dalan naa man gyud tay plan ani nga development,” said Ibañez.

(Even before the Covid pandemic happened, areas like Centro, Poblacion, and those in the south and north or those with wide roads, we have already come up with a plan for this development.)

The plan is also the city’s way of responding to the mandate of the Department of Interior and Local Government that all LGUs should have bike lanes in their own locality.

Bikes have been a hit during the health crisis as these were used by many who were affected with the suspension of public transport. /bmjo