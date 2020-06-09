16 new COVID-19 cases in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Lapu-Lapu City has 16 new positive cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as reported by the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020.

DRRMO head Nagiel Bañacia, in a Facebook post, said that 14 of the new cases are close contacts of an earlier patient diagnosed with the virus while two of the new cases involve individuals working as law enforcers.

“Of the total, 13 individuals were from sitio Firing Range and one person from sitio Lipata all in Barangay Pusok. The 13 patients were relatives of a person earlier declared infected by the virus and were living in a compound,” posted Bañacia.

The two law enforcers are now in an isolation facility in Cebu City as required by their unit.

One recovery was also recorded in the city on Tuesday, a male patient from Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok, which was formerly identified as the epicenter of the virus in the city.

Bañacia is urging the public not to worry about the latest development.

“It would be worrisome and could [cause] an alarm if the patients came from different houses. But, only two are new cases. They are law enforcers. Had it been 6, 8, or 12 new sites, it could be more challenging. But, we are prepared for the worst,” said Bañacia.

The city now has 138 positive cases with 59 recoveries and 10 deaths.