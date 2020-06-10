Motorists told: Don’t use bike lanes or else….

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Motorists who are seen encroaching on Mandaue City’s bicycle lanes could get arrested.

Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan issued his warning following reports on the use of bike lanes by motorcycle riders and other motorists.

“Motorcyclists and other motorists are warned not to use or pass thru the dedicated bike lanes. TEAM will start apprehending erring motorists for such violations immediately,” Calipayan, the Mandaue City administrator and Team executive director, said in a Facebook post, Tuesday night, June 9, 2020.

“Daginoton paman gyud intawn ning 1.2 metros nga para sa bisikleta,” he said.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has started to put road markings on designated bike lanes to encourage the use of bicycles to augment the limited transportation in the city under the general community quarantine(GCQ).

“Lack of public transportation due to minimum health standards and restrictions have caused a surge in bicycle use and other alternative modes of transportation,” Calipayan said in a separate FB post on Tuesday.

Calipayan has also shared guidelines to be followed by cyclists when using city roads. This includes the need to always wear a helmet and the installation of rear reflectors and reflective materials for use in night travels.

“These guidelines are not set to make your lives difficult but to ensure your own safety as a road user,” he said.