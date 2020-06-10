Labella signs EO suspending bicycle registration in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has officially suspended the registration of bicycle mandated under Ordinance 801 or the Cebu City Traffic Code passed in 1973.

Under the Executive Order No. 80, bicycles no longer need to be registered to be allowed to ply any streets.

However, the mayor said all persons operating or riding bicycle must still follow all traffic rules stipulated in the city’s traffic code.

“In order to support alternative, sustainable means of transportation, there is a need to temporarily suspend the requirements of bicycle license in the city,” said the Executive Order.

The suspension is only until the lifting of the community quarantine in the city, and will resume once the city returns to normal operations.

The mayor urged the bicycle riders to follow safety protocols as well such as wearing helmets and pads.

Labella recently ordered the suspension of the bike registration after the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced that bikes need to be registered in the city on June 6, 2020.

The sudden rise of the use of bicycles in the city prompted the CCTO to closely monitor the number of bicycles on the streets.

The mayor also promised to build bike lanes for the bikers. /bmjo