Four Cordova police officers positive in rapid testing

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Out of 25 personnel and three non-uniformed personnel, four came out positive during rapid testing that was conducted among the officers of Cordova Police Station last Monday, June 8, 2020.

Cordova Police chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Jan Ace Layug told CDN Digital through a phone interview that they received the results of the test on Tuesday, June 9.

“Upat ang nag postive sa rapid test pero rapid test paman siya, so ma consider pa siya as probable cause,” said Layug.

(Four came out positive during the rapid test, but since it was still during a rapid test they are still considering it as a probable cause.)

The four officers were swabbed for confirmatory tests and are in isolation in an enclosed area in the station, according to Layug.

“Ganina gi kuhaan na sila og swab and then magpa abot pami sa result pud. Pero as of now isolated na sila,” added Layug.

(They were taken swab samples earlier today and now we are still waiting for the results. But as of now, they are already isolated.)

He said that those who have already been tested negative during the rapid testing are now back doing their respective duties as police officers. /bmjo