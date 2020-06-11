Undeterred, militant groups in Cebu to stage June 12 rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Militant groups in Cebu will be staging another rally calling for the rejection of the controversial Anti-Terror Bill (ATB), among others, on Friday, June 12 as the nation celebrates its 122nd Independence Day.

This despite warnings from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) that participants could be arrested for violating quarantine protocols.

“Yes (we will join the Independence Day rally), and we are now discussing with the other groups on our final details. But what’s certain is that many committed to joining the cause,” John Ruiz, Bagong Alyansa Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas coordinator, told CDN Digital in a phone interview in Cebuano.

Ruiz said they were not deterred by the arrest of eight people, including Bayan- Central Visayas chairperson Jaime Paglinawan, after a similar rally last June 5 that happened in front of the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu) in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

“For us, it’s not really about the question of health. There’s no such law saying it’s illegal to oppose a bill in a peaceful protest. They (police) are just using the health protocols as basis to arrest and file cases to pin us down,” he said.

“There should always be someone or a group who will actively remind the public that they have the right to organize a venue in order to air out our grievances and that it cannot be curtailed,” he added.

The Bayan-Central Visayas coordinator said they were planning to hold their Independence Day Rally in UP Cebu or Plaza Independencia or both.

Aside from protesting against the Anti-Terror Bill, which was now pending for President Rodrigo Duterte’s approval, Ruiz said they would also be calling for the government to re-shift its focus on addressing the pandemic.

“We have to remind our government that there is still the need for mass testing, provide solutions on the demand from the public who are greatly affected by the lockdowns and that the rush on having the Anti-Terror Bill approved is unnecessary and untimely,” he said.

Last June 5, the police arrested and lodged cases against seven activists and one bystander after dispersing a protest calling to scrap the Anti-Terror Bill in front of UP Cebu.

The individuals, who were arrested, are facing charges of disobedience to authority, holding of general assembly without a permit, to name some.

The Municipal Trial Court in Cities of Cebu City has ordered the release of the eight people, collectively known as Cebu 8, last Monday as the cases are being heard.

In the meantime, Ruiz assured the public that health and distancing protocols would be ‘seriously observed’ during their planned rally this Friday.

“For the record, we do not take COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) as a joke. Among the things we discussed is the mandatory wearing of face masks, and proper distancing during the protest,” Ruiz said. /dbs