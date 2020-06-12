No Duterte in today’s Independence Day rites

Don’t expect President Rodrigo Duterte to join today’s Independence Day celebration at Rizal Park, as he wants to avoid drawing crowds that may lead to the spread of the new coronavirus, his spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force allowed only 10 people to join the celebration. The problem is, people will really want to see the President if he is there. That cannot be avoided.

Wherever we celebrate, in Luneta or Davao City, that will be the problem,” Roque said in a press briefing, adding that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea will represent Mr. Duterte in the wreath-laying and flag-raising rites.

Roque said that Mr. Duterte’s taped address for the country’s 122nd Independence Day rites would be played after the ceremony.

“So his message to the people is still part of the program to be held at the Luneta.”

The President, who is in Davao City, won’t be back in Malacañang by Friday, “but will be returning earlier than scheduled to Manila,” Roque said.