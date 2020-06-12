TD ‘Butchoy’ maintains strength, now over Iba, Zambales

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Since becoming a tropical depression on Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020, Tropical Depression “Butchoy” maintained its strength and is now over the vicinity of Iba, Zambales.

According to the 8 a.m. advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday, June 12, TD Butchoy continues to bring rain showers in parts of Luzon and the Visayas.

Butchoy sustained its strength with maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/hr) near the center and gustiness of up to 70 km/h.

Zambales and western portion of Pangasinan including Bolinao, Anda, Bani, Agno, Alaminos City, Burgos, Dasol, Mabini, Sual, Labrador, Infanta were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1

Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains. While light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Visayas, Caraga, Davao Region, and the rest of Luzon.

TD Butchoy, which moves west northwest at 15 km/h, is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning, June 13, 2020.

Pagasa reminded the public that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards. /bmjo