Facebook: No malice in surge of fake accounts
Facebook on Thursday said it had yet to discover proof of malicious activity in the apparent surge of fake accounts in the Philippines.
“At this time, we have not seen evidence of the reported accounts engaging in coordinated or malicious activity,” it said in a statement.
But it made clear that its investigation had not wrapped up, as it encouraged users to continue reporting any accounts it believed were inauthentic. —MATTHEW REYSIO-CRUZ
