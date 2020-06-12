Partial ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse to be visible in PH on June 21

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Heads up astronomy enthusiasts!

The annular solar eclipse will be visible in the Philippines, particularly northern parts of the country on June 21, 2020.

In its astronomical diary for June, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the upcoming eclipse will be visible from a track that goes across most of Africa, S.E. Europe, Asia, and Micronesia.

Read: Penumbral lunar eclipse to be visible in PH on June 6

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon is farthest from Earth. Because of this, the moon seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun, creating a “ring of fire” effect, according to Pagasa.

The astronomical event is best viewed in Itbayat and Tuguegarao areas, which have eclipse obscuration of 91 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

An eclipse obscuration is the fraction of the Sun’s surface area occulted or covered by the moon, Pagasa said.

Eye damage

In Cebu, the eclipse will start from 3:11 p.m. until 5:33 p.m. It reaches its peak at around 4:28 p.m.

Joemar Eclarino, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan reminded the public “never look at the sun directly” during the eclipse.

“Ang pinaka-advise is wag directly magtan-aw sa adlaw. Kung mag telescope ka and you don’t have a filter..wag,” he said.

(The best advice is never look at the sun directly. If you want to see it through telescope and you don’t have a solar filter, don’t do it.)

He said that it is advisable to use solar filter or mylar filter in viewing the eclipse to avoid eye damage or worst, blindness. /bmjo