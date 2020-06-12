Three important reasons to remember Independence Day

The official declaration of the Philippines’ independence is one of the most treasured milestones that we Filipinos achieved in our rich history.

After being colonized by many nations in the past centuries, our freedom is priceless.

Since 1962, Philippine Independence Day has been celebrated every June 12 after President Diosdado Macapagal changed the date from July 4, the day when a treaty was made declaring the freedom of the Philippines from the United States.

The move was in commemoration of the declaration of independence from the Spaniards led by Emilio Aguinaldo.

July 4 was then declared as Philippine Republic Day or American-Filipino Friendship Day.

In celebration of the 122nd Independence Day of the Philippines and to remind us why it’s important to commemorate this historic proclamation, let’s recall lines and quotes from famous Filipinos who were substantial figures to the freedom that we enjoy today.

To remember the sacrifices of our heroes and appreciate sovereignty

“Nationalism is nourished by a sense of history. It is of its essence to know profoundly the past, so that we may be in complete openness with the men who made that history and in intimate communion with their thoughts, their deeds, and their noble lives.”—Claro M. Recto, Jr.

This day is not just a regular holiday, it is this day that Filipinos remember the courage and sacrifices by soldiers and heroes who fought for our motherland.

Inspired by their strength to fight and dedication to free the country against colonizers should be remembered by the generations of today and the years to come.

These heroic acts should be appreciated as much as we appreciate the endowment of sovereignty.

To show your love for your country

“I want to show to those who deprive people the right to love of country, that when we know how to sacrifice ourselves for our duties and convictions, death does not matter if one dies for those one loves—for his country and for others dear to him.”—Jose Rizal

It is not only important to celebrate this holiday, but it is also important not to forget its significance for the Philippines.

Many Filipinos offered their talents and skills and put their lives at risk to achieve our independence.

Their heroic stories should serve as lessons to learn as citizens of this country.

We may have different ways of showing our love for the Philippines but let us appreciate even the little things that we do to express how much we love our country.

As simple as keeping our surroundings clean and organized, being a law abiding citizen or serving the country in your own little way is already an act of showing your love.

On this day we also remember the sacrifices of front-liners and essential workers to help our country in times of need.

To spread awareness of Filipino culture

“Let us teach our people again to be proud that they are Filipinos. Let us teach them to realize anew that being a Filipino means having as rich and noble a heritage of language, culture, patriotism and heroic deeds as any nation on earth. —Carlos P. Romulo

More than remembering our hard-earned freedom, may this day be an opportunity to appreciate Filipino heritage, culture and tradition.

Our rich and colorful traditions and culture from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao show that the Filipino Character is not only brave and courageous.

We Filipinos are talented and skillful in many disciplines.

Be proud of every inch of you as a Filipino, celebrate Independence Day not just today but everyday.

