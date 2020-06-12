Gullas, Deped execs tackle new normal in schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas has met with Department of Education (DepEd) officials to discuss how the new normal operations would be for the city’s schools.

“A new normal with no face-to-face contact, for the meantime, and new teaching methodologies,” said Mayor Gullas.

Read more: DepEd postpones in-person classes

Gullas said that that the city would fully support the new teaching methodologies of DepEd by realigning the funds for infrastructure to funding the public schools’ transition to a modular type of approach to education.

Read more: Face to face learning possible in remote areas, says DepEd official

He said that the projects could wait, while the education of the students could not.

“Unya sa nang project, dapat sa nato tabangan atong mga teachers so they will be ready to function under a new normal for the benefit of our students,” said Mayor Gullas.

(The projects can wait, so we must help our teacher be read so they will be ready to function under a new normal for the benefit of our students.)

Gullas has already ordered a set of meetings to take place in the next few weeks to ensure the smooth implementation of the new teaching methodology in the schools.

DepEd and the city government will be meeting twice a week to discuss the plans.

“Education has always been close to my heart because I basically grew up inside a school because of the University of the Visayas. Rest assured, whether a congressman, a mayor or even a private citizen, education will always be one of the things on top of my list,” said Mayor Gullas./dbs