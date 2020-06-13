CCTO to motorists: Viaduct closed, avoid SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is urging motorists to avoid the South Road Properties (SRP) if they can due to the closure of the viaduct for the construction of the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

CCLEX has announced since June 10 the closure of the viaduct from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting June 13, 2020 until June 15, 2020. This is to pave way for the construction of the support of a portion of the bridge.

“Today we installed the 2nd portal support for the formworks that will link the on-ramp deck to the other side to connect to the Cebu viaduct. The ongoing works are the reason why we needed to temporarily close the Cebu South Coastal Road viaduct from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting today until June 15,” said CCLEX in their post on Saturday, June 13. 2020.

Look: Traffic advisory about the closure of the viaduct at SRP

Despite the announcements and signs put up by the CCTO, heavy traffic was still experienced at the SRP on Saturday morning.

CCTO immediately deployed a total of seven traffic personnel to man the traffic in the area and reroute the vehicles to F. Vestil Street to the N. Bacalso national highway.

“Amo lang awhag ang mga motorista padung north, agi lang sila sa F. Vestil gikan sa SRP, ang padulong south, sa national highway lang ta kay di man ta kasulod sa viaduct,” said the CCTO hotline officer.

(We urged the motorists going north to pass through F. Vestil from the SRP, while those going south can pass through the national highway because the viaduct is close.)

CCTO said that the traffic had normalized at the SRP, but traffic enforcers would remain to manage the traffic in the area./dbs