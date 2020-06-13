NPC set to meet with Facebook PH over the surge of fake accounts

MANILA, Philippines — The National Privacy Commission (NPC) is set to meet with officials of Facebook Philippines to discuss the sudden surge of fake accounts on the social media site.

In a statement on Saturday, NPC Commissioner Raymond Enriquez Liboro said the meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, June 16.

The objective of the meeting, Liboro added, is to “seek more information” on the reports of fake Facebook accounts.

“The NPC is focused on probing the cause of the ‘privacy panic’ triggered by these impostor accounts and instituting remedial measures to protect Filipino Facebook users,” the commission said.

The NPC Commissioner added that it was coordinating with other government agencies while it was conducting a separate investigation on the matter.

Students and faculty of several universities were the targets of fake Facebook accounts. This led to Facebook, as well as the Department of Justice, to investigate the matter.

