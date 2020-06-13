Issuance of voter’s certificate in Cebu still suspended – Comelec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The issuance of voter’s certificate in Cebu has remained suspended, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced.

The Comelec, in a statement on June 11, said they would be resuming the issuance of voter’s certificates starting Monday, June 15 in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) or modified GCQ.

However, they said that it would remain suspended in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and in the province of Cebu ‘until further notice’.

“Registered voters can now secure a Voter’s Certification beginning June 15, 2020. This can be done in all Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) in areas of the country declared under GCQ or Modified GCQ or with no community quarantine in place, or in the Main Office in Intramuros, Manila,” said Comelec.

Meanwhile, Comelec has introduced new policies and working arrangements as they are set to reopen their offices for transactions.

“The Commission En Banc has promulgated new protocols in the process of securing a Voter’s Certification which institutionalize the new normal,” Spokesperson James Jimenez was quoted as saying.

Among the new rules Comelec will be rolling out are the strict ‘no face mask/shield, no transaction’ policy, and limiting the number of people transacting in their offices.

“Strictly one requesting party at a time will be served, and all transactions will be done through plastic sheet barriers or glass windows. Physical distancing will be enforced in waiting areas, with chairs or floor markings spaced one meter apart for purposes of queueing,” the statement said.

The commission also assured the public that health protocols such as strict physical distancing would be enforced.

“This includes the installation of glass windows or plastic sheet barriers and hand sanitation stations; daily disinfection of all office furniture and equipment; and posting of clear and visible signs about the wearing of face mask/shield, regular hand washing, physical distancing, and other preventive health measures,” they added.

Issuance of voter’s certificate was suspended on March 15 after the national government declared a state of public health emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Its suspension was supposed to last 15 days only. However, it was extended multiple times as the government also extended the duration of lockdowns in most areas in the country. /dbs

