Chicken for LGBTQ community as Mandaue marks Pride Month

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mandaue City celebrates Pride Month by giving a whole chicken to the members of the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning) community in their respective barangays.

Mandaue City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez told CDN Digital that their project, Manok Caravan, started during the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) when a private company offered to give some cheaply dressed chicken to the communities in Mandaue.

“As the manok caravan came to an end [when ECQ was lifted] the manok caravan owner together with their lead frontliner who happens to be a member of the LGBTQ community decided to make me an instrument to distribute dressed chicken to the LGBTQ community in celebration of the Pride Month,” said Sanchez.

Since then, they have been able to distribute the chicken to 20 barangays in the city.

“Each barangay, depending on the number of the LGBTQ organized community members, gets between 30 to 60 pieces of dressed chickens. We’ve given to about 20 barangays already. In the coming weeks, we have a schedule of giving to those barangays who haven’t gotten yet,” added Sanchez.

In some of the barangays, Sanchez said that the members of the LGBTQ community would make time to dress up just to lighten up the mood of the situation.

These LGBTQ members said that it was their way of appreciating the efforts of the community to extend help to the LGBTQ community. /dbs