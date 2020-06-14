Panglao town officials after close contacts of COVID-19 patient from Tagbilaran City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The municipality of Panglao in Bohol province is conducting contact tracing to determine who among its residents may have contracted the coronavirus disease from a Tagbilaran City resident who tested positive for the infection.

An advisory that was posted on the town’s Facebook page on Saturday, June 13, 2020, said that the patient recently visited Purok Dos in Barangay Bil-isan to attend the birth celebration of his/her mother prior to the release of his/her test result.

The patient was one of the two personnel of a private hospital in Tagbilaran City who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.

Read: 2 hospital workers in Tagbilaran City test positive for COVID-19

“Conducting the contract tracing right now is a team composed of health personnel from the city government of Tagbilaran, staff members of the municipal Rural Health Unit of Panglao, and members of the Barangay Health Emergency Response team,” the advisory said.

In its advisory, the municipal government said that while the patient is from Tagbilaran City he/she “interacted heavily with some residents of the said Purok at Bil-isan days before the result of the latest test conducted came out.”

Town officials led by Mayor Leonila Montero are also appealing for all Panglaoanons “to strictly follow the health protocols like staying at home, wearing of facemasks at all times, washing of hands, comply with the distance rule, and PRAY.”