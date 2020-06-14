4 contacts of Cotcot patient, 2 others in Liloan test positive for COVID

CEBU CTIY, Philippines — The municipality of Liloan now has 11 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID) after six new cases of the infection were reported Saturday evening, June 13, 2020.

Among the new cases were four close contacts of the town’s earlier reported case who is a resident of Barangay Cotcot. The new cases aged three, 19, 22, and 24-years-old, are all asymptomatic and are set for transfer to the Municipal Isolation Center.

The other two new patients are both from Barangay Yati. One of them is a 26-year-old man who resides in Purok Mangga and works as a checker in a shipping company in Cebu City.

“He has shown symptoms of the virus and is currently admitted in a hospital in Cebu City,” the municipal government said.

The sixth patient is a 33-year-old man from a subdivision in Purok San Francisco.

The patient is a frontline worker of a national government office in Cebu City and was exposed to a workmate who earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco has already ordered the contact tracing and swab sampling of all recent close contacts of the new cases and the containment and disinfection of the patients’ residences and the areas involved with them. “The Liloan PNP and Barangay Tanods have been ordered to monitor the vicinity and drones will continue to be dispatched to monitor movements in all areas with positive cases. The MSWD (Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office) and BHERT (Barangay Health Emergency Response Team) are presently on standby to assist them for their essential and basic needs,” the LGU said. / dcb