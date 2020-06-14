165 inmates given parole, 91 get executive clemency

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice on Saturday reported that 165 prisoners have been granted parole, while 91 others have been recommended for executive clemency.

Under the Philippine penal system, executive clemency refers to reprieve, absolute pardon, conditional pardon with or without parole conditions, and commutation or reduction of sentence as may be granted by the country’s President.

Citing statistics from the Board of Pardons and Parole, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, said that from May 18 to June 3 the board processed a total of 679 parole cases.

Of this figure, 165 cases were granted parole, 48 were denied, 12 were not acted upon, and 454 deferred pending verification of the prisoners’ other existing cases, if any.

The board also processed 305 executive clemency cases, of which 190 were deferred, 23 denied and one not acted upon. There were 21 cases recommended for conditional pardon without parole, 24 recommended for conditional pardon with parole, and 46 recommended for commutation of sentence.

Asked on Viber if there were high profile prisoners in the list of those paroled or given executive clemency, Guevarra said he was not sure.

“We are prioritizing the old and the sickly,” the Justice official said.