MCIA to passengers: Heed domestic travel guidelines

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The management of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has reminded arriving travellers to check and ensure first that they have complied with documentary requirements of their travel to Cebu before departing from their points of origin.

In an advisory this Sunday, June 14, 2020, the MCIA has released the set of guidelines for domestic passengers arriving at the airport. These are based on Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s Executive Orders and the policies of the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, covering the guidelines on domestic travels.

For one travelling for essential business in Cebu, the passenger should have a round-trip ticket, a proof of his or her profession, a certificate of employment stating the purpose of the travel, and a travel authority from the Joint Task Force against COVID-19.

If the destination of the essential travel belongs to the 44 towns and six component cities of the province, the MCIA said a certification from the Capitol should also be secured.

Those travelling to areas under the province may request their certifications from the Capitol through email at [email protected].

In the guidelines shared by the MCIA, the airport management has also reminded the public that leisure travel is still prohibited. Pregnant women and persons below 21 years old or those whose ages are 60 years and above, except for those travelling for medical purposes, are also not allowed to travel.

Non-overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and OFW applicants, who are unable to leave the country, and Filipinos or permanent resident visa holders, who have returned to the Philippines, will follow the requirements set for arriving locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

These requirements include their medical certificate from the local government unit (LGU) where they were stranded, a travel authority from the Joint Task Force against COVID-19, and a letter of confirmation from the local government unit (LGU) of destination, if under the province.

Returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) and OFWs are also required to present their passports, certificate of completion of the 14-day quarantine and a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result for COVID-19.

“MCIA reminds all arriving domestic passengers to strictly adhere to the guidelines and documentary requirements upon check-in at their port of origin and upon arrival at MCIA. This is in compliance with the regulations of the Provincial Government of Cebu and the Local Governments of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, and Mandaue City,” the MCIA said.

The MCIA added that a 24/7 Information and Assistance Desk manned by representatives or personnel from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas (DILG-7), and LGUs in Cebu is available at the Airport Village to assist arriving passengers who may have concerns about their travel.

The airport management has also encouraged the passengers, who are due to travel to monitor the status of their flights./dbs