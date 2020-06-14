Mandaue cops continue patrols, to remind public to stay home

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) continue to conduct patrols around the barangays to inform the public to stay at home when they have no emergency purpose to go outside.

According to Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, chief of MCPO, they have been relentless with their information drive about staying at home despite the city being under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Abella said that this way, they might be able to help control the volume of people going out on the streets without the necessary purpose to go out.

He said that since the city could soon shift to a modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) where more people could go out, their patrol to remind the people to stay at home would also be one of their preparations of the possible shift.

“Since we could no longer get a hold of them if they would go out once MGCQ na, we just keep on reminding them na dili kay GCQ or MGCQ safe na nag mag sige sila gawas bisan walay katuyoan,” said Abella.

(Since we could no longer hold them if they would go out once the city would be under MGCQ, then we would just keep on reminding them that even if it is GCQ or MGCQ, it is still not safe to go out of the house if it is not necessary.)

The personnel from each police station, who conduct regular patrols, are also being assisted by the barangay police who volunteered to help in the police efforts to keep the public safe.

Abella said that with the continuous rising cases of COVID-19 positive in the city, the public should be made aware that they should still be cautious about going outside their residences and if possible just stay inside.