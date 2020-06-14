 LSIs from Manila, Cebu test positive of COVID-19 in Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four locally stranded individuals (LSIs), who recently arrived in Bohol province from Metro Manila and Cebu, have tested positive of COVID-19.

Bohol Governor Arthur Yap, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, said two of the LSIs hailed from Tagbilaran City, one is a from Sagbayan while the other is from Candijay.

Yap said the LSIs in Tagbilaran City arrived from Manila last June 4 while those in Candijay and Sagbayan came from Cebu.

“Nagpabilin silang gi-isolate karon sa tagsa-tagsa ka mga quarantine facilities sa matag lungsod ug nagsugod na usab ang contact tracing,” Yap said.

(They remain isolated at the quarantine facilities of their respective towns and cities and we have started the contact tracing.)

Yap said the mayors of the concerned local government units (LGUs) had been informed of the situation.

Meanwhile, Yap has also reminded Boholanos to observe the minimum health standards such as physical distancing, proper hygiene. and the wearing of face masks amid the developments in the province.

Prior to the easing of quarantine protocols, Bohol province has not recorded local transmission of COVID-19 despite that the Philippines’ COVID-19 Patient No. 3, a Chinese national, visited the province and was confined to a hospital there last January./dbs