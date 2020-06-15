Netizen captures light pillars from Daanbantayan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Last weekend in northern Cebu, a photographer was able to document a rare atmospheric phenomenon believed to be “Light Pillars.”

John Reco Estrera, a photographer from barangay Maya, Daanbantayan, shared his shots of the amazing light show last Saturday, June 13, 2020.

“We were just sitting outside our house and all of a sudden we saw the sky that had these lights. It is said to be an unpredictable phenomenon, based on my search.. It only happens once a year,” said Estrera.

It was around 9 p.m. when he took the photos using his digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera.

Pagasa weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino explains what light pillars are.

“Dapat may light source. The effect is created by the reflection of light from tiny ice crystals and light pillars can also be caused by the moon or terrestrial sources such as streetlights,” said Eclarino.

After seeing these unfamiliar display of lights and taking the photos, Estrera uploaded the photos on his Facebook account on the same evening.

As of Monday, June 15, the photos have already been shared 2,600 times, with 2,400 reactions.

He recalled that he was also able to witness the same phenomenon last year when in vacation.

“I was just amazed that it happened at the same place at the same time,” added Estrera. /bmjo