Cebu theft: 2 men nabbed for selling stolen rectifier batteries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two men were caught in the act of selling stolen rectifier batteries owned by a telecommunications company in Cebu City on Thursday morning, December 19.

The citizen’s arrest was conducted along B. Rodriguez Street in Brgy. Capitol Site, Cebu City at around 10:00 a.m.

Police nabbed online seller Bruce Quiñanola, 30; and Lindre Yano, 27. Both men are residents of Sitio Sto. Niño in Brgy. Sabang, Danao City, northern Cebu.

Quiñanola and Yano were caught in the act of allegedly attempting to sell two stolen pieces of rectifier batteries that were owned by a telecommunications company. The items were reportedly worth P120,000.

RELATED STORIES:

Thief caught and beaten after stealing from elderly’s Mambaling home

Cebu City: Embalmer, minor helper nabbed for stealing wires

P15.1 M stolen cell site batteries recovered in Bacolod City, 4 arrested

Police, in a report, revealed that the suspects were turned over at the station by representatives of the telecommunications company involved.

The company was alarmed about the series of robberies involving their rectifier batteries that were taken off of the streets of Cebu City and province. On Thursday, the two missing items were posted and were put on sale for P70,000 at a social media platform.

At around 10:00 a.m. on the same day, representatives from the company arranged a meetup with the sellers at Brgy. Capitol Site, which led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Local police were then contacted around twenty minutes later or at 10:20 a.m.

The arrested men were then turned over to the Abellana Police Station, where they are detained as of this writing.

Police are preparing the necessary documents to file charges in violation of the Anti-Fencing Law of 1979 against Quiñanola and Yano.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP