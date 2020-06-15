500k families in Cebu to receive SAP distribution as list being finalized

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has identified over 500,000 families in Cebu to benefit the second wave of cash assistance.

DSWD-7 reported they have found 585,376 low-income families from Cebu province, including those from the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, qualified to receive another round of financial aid through the Special Amelioration Program (SAP).

“Meanwhile, there are 236, 831 waitlisted families in the four provinces in Central Visayas region,” the agency said.

Shalaine Lucero, DSWD-7 assistant director, said they still have no definite date or schedule as to when the distribution of SAP’s 2nd wave will start.

“There’s still no definite date. We’re still doing preparations for the implementation plan and right now, de-duplication is ongoing,” Lucero told CDN Digital in a phone interview.

De-duplication, according to Lucero, means the process of ensuring that the names listed on their initial master list have not previously received the cash aid.

She also confirmed that for the 2nd wave of SAP, the DSWD will be leading its distribution together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

But while DSWD will now be taking the lead in delivering the financial assistance to beneficiaries, Lucero said local government units (LGUs) are still involved in SAP during its validation process.

“Currently, our LGUs (local government units) are also involved in the identification. And once distribution will start, they will be the ones to ensure that the beneficiaries and other participants are there,” she added.

The DSWD-7 official also said their agency is mulling to utilize electronic cash transfers and cash cards as possible means in hastening the cash distribution.

The second wave of SAP will only cover the areas of the National Capital Region, Central Luzon except for Aurora province, Calabarzon, Benguet, Pangasinan, Iloilo province, Cebu province, Bacolod City, Davao City, Albay province, and Zamboanga City. /bmjo

