Lapu-Lapu reports 45 families under lockdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In Lapu-Lapu City there are 45 families who are in lockdown.

This was reported by Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) head, Nagiel Bañacia, during the Zoom meeting Monday morning, June 15, 2020, with Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Bañacia reported that with 45 families this is equal to 162 individuals from 12 different Lapu-Lapu City barangays.

Although he clarified that they did not impose a total lockdown in the entire barangay but only in the affected areas in that barangay.

“Wa ta nag lockdown og barangay our strategy in Lapu-Lapu is dili shotgun approach, atong style is surgical approach kung asa ra ang positive kana ra sad atong i lockdown,” said Bañacia.

(We did not impose a total lockdown in the barangays, our strategy here in Lapu-Lapu is not the shotgun approach, but our style is more of a surgical approach, this means we only impose lockdowns to the areas which are affected [by the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19].)

DRRMO and the crisis team of the city decided to just settle with just imposing a lockdown to the affected areas in the barangay since the virus could only be transmitted through droplets and through close contact and are not airborne.

These barangays in Lapu-Lapu City with areas under lockdowns are Looc, Buaya, Agus, Pusok, Babag, Mactan, Pajac, Basak, Gun-ob, Pajo, Marigondon, and Maribago.

In total there are 18 areas that are under lockdown in the 12 barangays mentioned.

The team is also looking at Sitio Firing Range, in Barangay Pusok, which they consider as an area of concern given that the area has at least 16 cases within the compound.

All these families under lockdown have been given daily relief packs from the government.

As of today, June 15, the DRRMO of the city has reported that they have 168 cases, 14 deaths, 68 recoveries and 86 still recovering. /dbs