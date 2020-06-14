Contact tracing, mass testing caused rise in Lapu’s cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The increasing number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the past few days were the results of our contact tracing and the city’s recent rapid mass testing.

Nagiel Bañacia, Lapu-Lapu DRRMO head, said this during a phone interview with CDN Digital as he assured that the COVID-19 situation in the city was totally under control.

Bañacia’s made the assurance to ease concerns about the increasing number of cases in the city highlighted by Saturday’s increase where hours only of Banacia’s posted that the city’s total cases stood at 154, Mayor Junard Chan announced that there were 6 more cases in the city increasing the total number to 160.

Bañacia said that the increase in the numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the city was due to their contact tracing done from earlier of persons infected by the virus.

“Ang cases are caused by contact tracing. We don’t have new cases, katong mga previous case then contact tracing nipuno sila sa mga patients,” said Bañacia.

(This is caused by the contact tracing that we have done, these are not new cases, these are the cases from the those earlier diagnosed patients which we have conducted the contact tracing.)

Aside from that, he also attributed some of the cases as those who tested positive during the recent rapid mass testing conducted by the city.

“In short dili siya alarming, kasagaran expected gyud siya kay sa contact tracing. In general, we are under control,” he added.

(In short, this is not an alarming case, most of which is expected since it has been from the contact tracing. In general, we are under control.)

He said that the COVID-19 situation in the city was under control because the team had spent more time in community engagements and information drive to each barangays about the virus.

Aside from that, he said that the DRRMO was also monitoring common illnesses that could spread among communities like measles, common cold, and dengue fever. /dbs