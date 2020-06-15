PDEA-7 has new regional director

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) has a new regional director.

PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar announced that effective Monday, June 15, 2020, Director III Levi Ortiz will be replacing Director III Wardley Getalla as the new PDEA-7 regional director.

Ortiz, who is a Cebuano, was the former director of the PDEA Special Enforcement Service at the national headquarters.

Both Ortiz and Getalla are graduates of the PDEA Academy pioneer class belonging in Class Unang Sinag.

“Director Ortiz is currently still at PDEA NHQ, but we hope to welcome him this week,” said Albiar.

Meanwhile, Getalla will be assigned as the new director for PDEA Plans and Operations Service at their headquarters.

Getalla served as the PDEA-7 director since August 3, 2018. /bmjo