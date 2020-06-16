Lapu-Lapu City’s COVID-19 list now at 201
City logged 18 new cases with one death on June 15
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City logged 18 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Mayor Junard Chan said that one of the cases, a resident of Humay-Humay Road, had died of the infection.
Chan said in a Facebook post at past 10 p.m. on Monday that the city now has a total of 201 confirmed cases of the infection, 59 recoveries, and 15 deaths.
“Bati nga balita ang nisugat sa atong kagabhion kay 18 ka igsuon ang kompirmadong nagpositibo sa CoVid-19 karong adlawa,” Chan said.
(A sad news greeted us tonight because 18 of our brothers tested positive for COVID-19 today.)
The new cases were from Seaside, Pusok – 8; Babag – 3; Gun-ob-3; Pajo – 2; Pajac- 1; and Golden Shower in Barangay Looc -1.
“Ang pasyente nga taga-Humay-Humay ang maoy ika-15 nga death sa atong syudad,” Chan said.
(The patient from Humay-Humay is the 15th death in the city.)
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.