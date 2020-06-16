Lapu-Lapu City’s COVID-19 list now at 201

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 16,2020 - 06:02 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City logged 18 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Mayor Junard Chan said that one of the cases, a resident of Humay-Humay Road, had died of the infection.

Chan said in a Facebook post at past 10 p.m. on Monday that the city now has a total of 201 confirmed cases of the infection, 59 recoveries, and 15 deaths.

“Bati nga balita ang nisugat sa atong kagabhion kay 18 ka igsuon ang kompirmadong nagpositibo sa CoVid-19 karong adlawa,” Chan said.

(A sad news greeted us tonight because 18 of our brothers tested positive for COVID-19 today.)

The new cases were from Seaside, Pusok – 8; Babag – 3; Gun-ob-3; Pajo – 2; Pajac- 1; and Golden Shower in Barangay Looc -1.

“Ang pasyente nga taga-Humay-Humay ang maoy ika-15 nga death sa atong syudad,” Chan said.

(The patient from Humay-Humay is the 15th death in the city.)