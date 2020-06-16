Tuesday dawn fire razes eatery, damages home in Mandaue City

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | June 16,2020 - 08:10 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fire razed an eatery located along H. Abellana Street in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City at dawn today, June 16, 2020.

It also damaged a nearby home, said a post by the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO).

PIO said that the fire was reported at 1:17 a.m. and was raised to second alarm 11 minutes later. It was placed under control at 1:37 a.m.

The report said that personnel of the Mandaue City Fire Department and the Bantay Mandaue Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) responded to the fire alarm.

Photos below are courtesy of the Mandaue City PIO: