While under ECQ: Cebu City suspends distribution of seniors’ financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Please stay at home.

Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas Jr. said there is no reason for elderly residents to go out of their homes because City Hall will have to indefinitely suspend the distribution of their financial aid starting this Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

He said that proper announcements will be made as to the schedule of the resumption of the distribution.

“Tungod sa Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) sa Cebu City, ang Senior Citizen Financial Assistance distribution SUSPENDED effective karong adlawa,” Casas said in a Facebook post this morning.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) announced at midnight today the need to place Cebu City under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the increasing number of cases of the coronavirus disease here and widespread community transmissions.

With this development, Casas said that City Hall will have to suspend the distribution of seniors’ aid that is supposedly scheduled at the Cebu Coliseum.

City Hall resumed on June 11 the distribution of the P3, 000 which represents the city government’s cash assistance for the first quarter of the year.

Those who lined up were seniors who failed to receive their share of the cash aid during the house to house distribution that was scheduled from May 16 to 26. / dcb