Tuesday weather forecast: Cloudy skies, rain showers nationwide
MANILA, Philippines — Mindanao will continue to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.
ITCZ is the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemisphere, causing cloudy and rainy conditions in affected areas.
Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected t have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms by midday due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, or due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. weather update.
Warm, humid conditions are expected in the morning.
Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas warned of possible severe thunderstorms in Mindanao.
“May mga okasyon po na intense o severe and thunderstorms lalo sa hapon at gabi kaya posible pa rin ang biglaang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa, kaya ibayong pag-iingat ang paalala natin sa ating mga kababayan dyan sa Mindanao,” he said.
(Intense to severe thunderstorms are possible especially in the afternoon or evening, so sudden flooding or landslides are possible. Residents in Mindanao are advised to take precautionary measures.)
He said thunderstorms may occur as early as noon in Luzon, especially in Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, and Calabarzon, as well as in Eastern Visayas.
Forecast temperature ranges in key cities:
Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius
Olongapo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Lipa City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius
Valencia City: 19 to 30 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
