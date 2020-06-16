Tuesday weather forecast: Cloudy skies, rain showers nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Mindanao will continue to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

ITCZ is the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemisphere, causing cloudy and rainy conditions in affected areas.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected t have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms by midday due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, or due to localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. weather update.

Warm, humid conditions are expected in the morning.

Pagasa weather specialist Ariel Rojas warned of possible severe thunderstorms in Mindanao.

“May mga okasyon po na intense o severe and thunderstorms lalo sa hapon at gabi kaya posible pa rin ang biglaang pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa, kaya ibayong pag-iingat ang paalala natin sa ating mga kababayan dyan sa Mindanao,” he said.

(Intense to severe thunderstorms are possible especially in the afternoon or evening, so sudden flooding or landslides are possible. Residents in Mindanao are advised to take precautionary measures.)

He said thunderstorms may occur as early as noon in Luzon, especially in Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, and Calabarzon, as well as in Eastern Visayas.

Forecast temperature ranges in key cities:

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Olongapo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Lipa City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Valencia City: 19 to 30 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

