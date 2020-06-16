Expect improvement in public transport in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Public transportation in Mandaue City is expected to be better in the coming days as Lawyer Jamaal Calipayan, executive director of Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said more buses and tricycles will soon be serving commuters in the city.

According to Calipayan, as of Monday, June 15, 2020, there are more buses plying the Mandaue to Lapu-Lapu City route.

“Nag sige pata og hire [drivers],” Calipayan said.

(We’re still hiring drivers.)

“Atong buses for Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu as of now naa natay 78 buses already,” he added.

(Our buses for Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu as of now, we already have 78 buses.)

They are looking at 120 buses to serve commuters in different routes.

Read: Mandaue launches website of bus routes under GCQ

Read: More buses to ply Mandaue City’s streets starting June 1

Aside from the buses, more tricycles are also expected in the coming days.

“Nag sugod na atong second wave sa pag apply sa special permit sad sa atong mga tricycles,” said Calipayan.

(We have already started our second wave for the application and releasing of the special permit for our tricycles.)

Tricycle drivers and operators can start filing for the Tricycle For Hire Franchise Special Permit to Operate from Tuesday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 17, at the following venues:

Zone 1: Canduman Brgy. Gym

Zone 2: Jagobiao Brgy. Gym

Zone 3: Looc Brgy. Gym

Zone 4: Casuntingan Brgy. Gym

Zone 5: Canduman Brgy. Gym

Requirements are simple: A filled-out application form, valid driver’s license of the applicant, 2 pieces 2×2 picture, photocopy of the TFH Franchise and authorization from the operator, if the applicant is not the operator, and a Certification from City Legal Office if the TFH Franchise has expired during the quarantine period. (March – June 2020).

Application for the said special permit is free. The release of the special permits is scheduled this coming Friday, June 19.

Traffic situation

Meanwhile, Calipayan also reported that traffic in the city is still manageable after shifting to general community quarantine last June 1, 2020.

Calipayan told CDN Digital that the city experiences moderate to heavy traffic only during rush hours.

As an added measure to minimize traffic congestion, Calipayan said they have reimposed the truck ban schedules again.

“Ato nang gi insitute atong truck ban during rush hours same hours ra gihapon ang truck ban nato, 6 am to 8 am to 5 to 8 pm,” he said.

(We have also instituted our truck ban during rush hours, same hours as before, 6 am to 8 am to 5 pm to 8 pm.) /bmjo