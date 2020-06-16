Five-year-old kid from Cebu City belts out Divine Mercy Chaplet

CEBU CITY, Philippines— While spending a lot of time at home due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, there are a lot of things we can do.

We can either learn a new song, play an instrument, watch our favorite TV show, or read a book.

But this, five-year-old girl from Bulacao, Cebu City has something else on her mind. She has this amazing drive to perfect the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

Meet Mary Grace Louise Elardo, a cute little girl who sings the Divine Mercy Chaplet with her fanily every week.

Her mother, Grace Elardo, shared last Sunday, June 14, 2020, a short video of Mary Grace belting out the prayer, a Christian devotion to the Divine Mercy.

Mommy Grace says the kid likes singing her usual pop songs like Rise Up and the Fight Song, but she was amazed with how dedicated she was in singing the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

“I was singing a Korean drama original soundtrack that time then suddenly she told me that she will sing a nice song and I thought she will just sing Rise up/Fight song that she usually sang so I asked her if I can take a video? But she said No! So I secretly filmed her and then she began singing the Divine Mercy Chaplet,” said Grace.

Watch it here:

Grace said she shared the video to spread some good vibes amid the health crisis the world is facing.

She added that Mary Grace, together with her twin brother Christian and their older brother Niño, is not new to religious songs since they take turns in leading the rosary at home.

“It’s their cousins Kristine and Kristoffer who taught them the Divine Mercy Chaplet but it’s their uncle Jun who introduced them to the song of the Chaplet and their Grandma Pacita who taught them the Rosary,” she added.

Grace also mentioned that Mary Grace knew how to sing the Divine Mercy Chaplet when she was still three years old but could hardly say the words right. But based on the video, it seems that the kids has finally mastered the song.

Aside from singing the part of the song right, Mary Grace also earned praise from her family members and some of their close friends because of her delivery of the song, done with a lot of emotion.

“The video that I uploaded was just one of the few vids of her singing kato lang kay feel na feel jud kaayu niya ang pagkanta mao ako gi upload,” shared Grace.

(The video that I uploaded was just one of the few videos of her singing, I just uploaded the video since she put so much emotions in singing the song.) /bmjo