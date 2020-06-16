5 ways to celebrate Father’s Day amid the pandemic

MOALBOAL, CEBU — As quarantine protocols are still in effect, you might think that it is hard to celebrate Father’s Day for all the dads out there.

Well, you’re wrong!

Forget about the typical Father’s Day celebration or the normal tradition in celebrating the special day for dads.

In this article, CDN Digital rounded up few fun ways to celebrate Father’s Day this coming June 21, 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Surprise him with a healthy breakfast

Well, start his day with a suprise! Serve a healthy breakfast in his bed to tune-up his morning mood. You can treat him with his favorite scrambled eggs, bacon, and coffee.

Just don’t let him see you while you’re preparing everything.

Rewatch his favorite sports games

One of the best and fun way to celebrate his special day is letting him reminisce his favorite sport games or matches. Well, You need some research skills in this one.

Start with knowing his favorite basketball team or athlete then gather those memorable matches and watch it together.

Don’t forget the chips and beer! (If alcoholic beverage is not banned in your area.)

Organize a movie night

Aside from watching the replay of his favorite basketball game, you can also do a movie night together.

Let your dad pick few of his favorite films. Prepare some popcorns or drinks so you can have a complete movie experience.

Arrange a family game at home

If he’s not fond of watching movies, give him what he really wants this Father’s Day — quality time with the family!

And one of the best way to achieve that is doing a family game. Gather everyone and organize a fun board game like scrabble or you can solve a jigsaw puzzle together.

Have a barbecue party at home

You might also consider setting up a barbecue party at your backyard for your dad’s special day. Get that barbecue griller and gather everyone in the family.

Let your dad relax and do everything instead. Well, it’s his day afterall. You can also grab some bottles of beer if liquor is not banned in your area.

So there! It shouldn’t be difficult at all. All you need is just a little bit of creativity and you’re all good!

Advance Happy Father’s Day to all the dads! /bmjo