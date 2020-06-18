Only ID and COE needed for Talisay workers to return from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City residents who have to leave to work in Cebu City need not worry as they will be allowed to return home easily through the borders despite being under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said in a Facebook post that anticipating that the coronavirus will remain for quite some time, it is more prudent to simply allow workers to continue their jobs inside or outside the city.

With this, the Talisay City government will relax the border restrictions for workers passing through, provided they follow the conditions of the mayor.

“Just show your ID (identification card) and COE (certificate of employment) when passing by the checkpoint,” said the mayor.

The mayor also urged all workers to practice steam inhalation before going to work and after going home in order to boost the immune system and clear the airways of any infection.

He urged them to drink vitamins or eat more fruits to strengthen the immune system, sleep the recommended number of hours, drink a lot of water, and spend time with family to maintain a healthy mental state.

“So if you are working in Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-lapu or any other cities where you have to pass by Cebu City and after work, gusto naka mouli (you want to go home), you can enter back to Talisay through the Bulacao and SRP entrance. Just show your ID and COE when passing by the checkpoint,” said the mayor.

However, Cebu City has closed its entrance at Barangay Bulacao and all individuals entering the said city will have to pass through the South Road Properties (SRP).

The Talisay City government is still negotiating with the neighboring city to open the area for entry and exit. /bmjo