Three-year-old wonder from Lapu-Lapu City has some impressive memorization skills

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A mother from Lapu-Lapu City is proud of the memorization skills of her three-year-old kid, who is able to identify countries by their flags.

In a Facebook video, Andrei Steven Malata identified more than 40 different countries flashed in a laptop. His mother, Zenith, covered the corresponding answer of every flag and let Andrei identify each of them.

“Akoa ra gyud to siya na huna-hunaan ky wala koy lain idea unsay i tudlo niya since di pa siya maka school karun,” the 38-year-old Zenith told CDN Digital.

(I just thought of this because I had no other idea what to teach him since he couldn’t go to school yet.)

Zenith and her husband, Alberto, said they are both proud of the sharp memory of Andrei. She added that they found out the talent of his child when he was just two years old.

“2-yr-old siya naka bantay na me ky after sa iyaha birthday naay gift iya ninang nga blocks nga naay alphabet ug mga names sa object.na shock me ky kabalo na siya tanan,” she said.

(He was two-year-old when we found out his skill. We were shocked when he identified the alphabet and object names of the educational tool given by his aunt.)

At the age of two, Andrei apparently already showed interests in digits and can identify numbers up to the thousands.

Aside from his sharp memory, Andrei can read simple sentences and phrases.

“Kana reading skills niya, wala gyud ko magtudlo niya bisan cvc word. Ni diretso siyag kamao ambot gi unsa na niya,” she said.

(His reading skills, we never taught him to read even CVC word. He learned it by himself. I don’t know how he did it.)

According to Zenith, she thinks watching some educational videos online may be a factor.

As much as she wants to teach her child more, Zenith said that she couldn’t since she couldn’t buy some books due to the strict border implementation.

“So far mo-search rako sa internet ug mga short stories mao paman akoa ipa try ug sulat niya,” she said.

(I just searched short stories online and let him write it. So far, that’s what I did for his learning.) /bmjo