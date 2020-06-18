MCWD denies ‘no rapid test, lose medical benefits’ claims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) has denied the allegations that the company’s workers were forced to undergo rapid testing or they would lose their medical benefits.

Some MCWD employees have reached out to CDN Digital claiming that all employees were mandated to undertake the rapid testing, whom many of them doubt the test’s accuracy.

“Mawad-an man daw mig medical benefits if dili mi magpa rapid test. Mao na niadto gyod ko sa Talamban, nagpatest,” said an employee who requested anonymity.

(We will lose our medical benefits if we will not take the rapid test. That is why I went to Talamban to take the test.)

However, MCWD spokesperson, Edna Inocando, said there was no order from the Executive Committee that those, who would not submit themselves to the rapid test, would lose their medical benefits.

“Wala may official directive from the Executive Committee about ana nga issue nga tangtangan sa medical benefis. Dili man gani compulsory ang rapid test,” said Inocando in a text message.

(There is no official directive from the Executive Committee about the issue that employees who refuse the rapid test will lose their medical benefits. The test is not compulsory.)

In previous statements, MCWD Chairman of the Board, Jose Daluz, III, said that the water utility company had requested the testing of the employees after some of them were found positive of the virus.

The water utility firm has closed its offices on June 15, 2020, for decontamination procedures, but it has gradually opened on June 17, 2020.

Daluz already said that only those employees, who tested negative in the rapid test, would be allowed to work.

Inocando also assured the public that the few workers manning the offices were cleared of the virus and were safe to be in contact with.

“Ang nagduty kay certified negative, virus-free na sila. Since ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), skeletal ra ang magduty, kanang vital sa operations namo,” she said.

(Those, who will be on duty, are certified negative and virus-free. Since the city is under ECQ, only a skeletal force are on duty, those in vital operations.)

Still, Inocando said that the employees had been highly encouraged to take the test so they might be assigned to on-site working. For workers 55-years-old and above, a work-from-home setting has been put in place.

The rapid testing is for the safety of both the workers in the utility firm and the customers who may be in contact with them./dbs