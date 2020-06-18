COVID-19 cases in PH jump to 27,799 as 562 new infections recorded

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases rose to 27,799 on Thursday as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 562 new infections.

Of the new cases, 481 were “fresh” or those patients whose test results were released within the last three days while 81 were “late.”

The number of recovered patients also rose to 7,090 with 270 more patients beating the deadly respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, nine more fatalities raised the country’s death toll to 1,116.

A research team from the University of the Philippines predicted that the COVID-19 cases in the country might reach 40,000 by the end of June as the country is still experiencing “significant” community transmission of the disease over four months since it was first reported in the country.

Globally, over 8.3 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

